'Forever lit' Arjun Rampal turns back the clock as he looks young in viral video, fans say 'back in swag'

Credit: Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal, who is one of the hottest and fittest actors in the industry, never fails to impress us with his style and swag, and the latest video is proof of the same. In the new viral clip, the actor can be seen flaunting his hair, showing off his swag.

The video has been shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim on Instagram with the caption, “forever lit. A Good Hair Day .” Netizens reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “I could see the old Rampal again.” The second one said, “Din guzar Rahe hai aur Arjun Rampal Javan horha hai usko dekh ke humlog budhe hai aise lagta ha (days are passing but Arjun Rampal is growing young and seeing him we are growing old.”

The third person commented, “2nd most Handsome in Bollywood.” The fourth one said, “He is the first celebrity from Bollywood I started following on IG when IG was all new in India.” The fifth person commented, “y teenage crush you're truly handsome even now.”The sixth person commented, “You should be in a movie where you are the sexy villain and the heroine is confused between you and the hero. I think it will be interesting to watch. “ The sevent one said, “He is the only handsome Bollywood actor.”

Meanwhile, The Christian Dior Fall 2023 show was a special day for Arjun Rampal as her 17-year-old daughter mYra Rampal made her runway debut. The actor penned a heartfelt note expressing his happiness on her daughter’s runway debut.

On Friday, Arjun Rampal shared his daughter Myra’s photo from the Dior Fall 2023 show that took place at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, and expressed his feelings in a heartfelt note. The actor wrote, “Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star #christiandior #gatewayofindia #fashion #fashionshow #newkidontheblock #gratitude.”

Read|BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Lisa arrive at same event, fans react