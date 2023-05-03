Foreign media calls Alia Bhatt 'Aishwarya Rai' at Met Gala 2023, netizens say 'taking revenge for Jhandeya and Tommy'

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently made her Met Gala debut in New York. The actress looked adorable in the white outfit that she wore at the red carpet. However, a video is going viral on social media in which foreign paparazzi mistook her for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In the viral clip, paps can be heard calling Alia ‘Aishwarya’. This incident reminded netizens of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event where Indian paparazzi called Hollywood stars with incorrect names. Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “American paps taking their ‘yeh shakira hai kya’ revenge.” The second one said, “They are taking revenge for Jhandeya and Tommy.”

The third one said, “Jhandeya ikde ikde ka badla le rhe hai.” The fourth one said, “The problem with Alia is like she doesn't have her own identity. She wants others what they have, she herself has said she mimicks to close people around her. She was given a career in Bollywood and became an A-lister there and a millionaire. Instead, she wants what Deepika has, wants what Priyanka have. When these two had lows and highs in Bollywood which allowed them to grow and be able to face Hollywood struggles, especially Priyanka. To be honest Priyanka and Deepika are also very beautiful, something Alia isn't. So she has nothing to give in the Met Gala when they are more talented, more screen presence, more beautiful, more famous people there. There is nothing wrong knowing your lane. Katrina is another one that knows her lane, Sonam is another one, Kareena too.”

Alia Bhatt, who made her debut at the Met Gala 2023 on Tuesday, stunned her fans with her gorgeous look in a pristine white gown embedded with 100,000 pearls from the collection of famous designer Prabal Gurung.

As this year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, Alia opted for fingerless gloves, the signature style of the iconic German fashion designer and creative director, who died at 85 in 2019. The actress got an overwhelming response from her fans while she was exiting her hotel to walk the red carpet.

