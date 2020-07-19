Search icon
'For studio 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' is still flop, had to forfeit my fees': Anurag Kashyap backs Richa Chadha's claims

Richa Chadha had stated that all crew member of 'Gangs Of Waseypur' received similar pay or lesser

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 19, 2020, 10:39 PM IST

For studio 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' is still flop: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's 2012 release 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' helped various actors' careers. Be it Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, or others among the crowd, every actor was noticed. However, the cast and crew were not paid royalty. In fact, they received a similar amount, or lesser, confirmed Richa Chadha and Anurag Kashyap.

While Richa had revealed the same in an interview, Anurag backed her claims by tweeting that not only is the actress right in her claims, but he had to forfeit his own salary. More so, Anurag added that the studio still considers the iconic movie a flop.

Kashyap tweeted, "She is right. Most actors and crew got paid similar amounts or less and I had to forfeit my entire fees to make GOW. Funny thing is we still own 50%IPR on GOW and we have never seen a penny on it or know about it’s income. For the studio it’s still a flop."

Here's his tweet:

'Gangs Of Wasseypur' also featured Huma Qureshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Zeishan Qadri, Piyush Mishra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Reema Sen, Rajkummar Rao, Jameel Khan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Vipin Sharma, Aditya Kumar, Anurita Jha among others in a pivotal role. Most of the actors among the lot are considered successful and talented, working on projects that audiences are usually eager to watch.

