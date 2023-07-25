Following reports of Vicky Kaushal opting out of Singham Again, Rohit Shetty's team issues official statement

Singham Again team requests media to refrain from making any premature announcements about Rohit Shetty's film.

Rohit Shetty’s team, on Wednesday, issued an official statement after reports of Vicky Kaushal opting out of Singham Again surfaced. The team asked the media to refrain from making any premature announcements about Rohit Shetty's film.

The official statement reads, “There have been many speculations doing rounds about the starcast in Rohit Shetty's next directorial, Singham Again. The film is currently in pre. production. We kindly request the media to refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. We will be making an official starcast announcement soon.”

Earlier, a source told Bollywood Hungama, "After making all attempts to set things up for Singham Again, he couldn't and informed his decision to Rohit Shetty. Being a thorough professional, Rohit too understood his plight."

Singham Again would be the third film in the Singham series and the fifth film in the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The last release of Shetty's cop universe was the 2020 blockbuster Sooryavanshi. The extended universe started with Singham (2011) and it was followed by Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2020). Rohit action universe has also extended its roots in digital world, and he will mark his debut in OTT with Indian Police Force. The series will be led by Sidharth Malhotra, along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Singham Again will take place after the events of Sooryavanshi, and Bajirao Singham (Ajay) will have to defeat terror mastermind, Omar Hafeez. After killing Omar's sons, Singham promised the former that he will find him and bring him down. Apart from Singham Again, Rohit Shetty will also introduce Deepika Padukone in a female-centric cop actioner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Maneskshaw, slated to release on December 1. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles.

