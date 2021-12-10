FIRST VISUALS of newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as they leave for Jaipur in a helicopter

The first visuals of newlywed Bollywood star couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif leaving for Jaipur in a helicopter from Sawai Madhopur has been breaking the internet. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on Thursday (December 9).

Take a look at the first photos and videos of the newlyweds here:

Hours after tying the knot, the couple shared captivating pictures from their dreamy nuptial rites on Instagram. The snaps beautifully capture the different cultures and religions coming together for the union of the star couple in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen wearing a gorgeous red Sabyasachi lehenga whose border was adorned with broad golden gota. She chose a royal Rajputana style jewellery inclusive of an elegant Rani Haar, mattha patti, huge nath, heavy earrings, royal bangles, rings and Punjabi style kalira. She tied her hair in a bun adorned by traditional floral gajra. Her prince charming, Vicky also looked dapper in a gold Achkan, a sherwani, a traditional turban adorned with heavy kalgi, and a pearl-green necklace. While the first picture is captured from the garland ceremony, the second shows the couple taking 'pheras'. The third and fourth candid pictures see the duo embracing each other.

The newlyweds wrote the same caption for the post that read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Earlier, the pre-wedding festivities of #VicKat's big fat wedding kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.

The couple will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.