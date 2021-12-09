Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: FIRST VIDEO of varmala ceremony out?

Here's the first video from the much hyped wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2021, 08:22 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: FIRST VIDEO of varmala ceremony out?

The couple tied the knot today at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities started on Tuesday 7 December and are planned till Friday 10 September at the royal venue. The wedding ceremony took place earlier in the day on 9 December. Here's the first video from the much-hyped Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina (@katrinakaifrocks)


The bride and groom are seen exchanging varmalas in the video.

While these photos and videos are currently going viral on social media, we cannot confirm their authenticity.

 

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.