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‘First time in decades’: Meenakshi Sheshadri gets emotional watching Damini on big screen in Auckland

‘First time in decades’: Meenakshi Sheshadri gets emotional watching Damini

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‘First time in decades’: Meenakshi Sheshadri gets emotional watching Damini on big screen in Auckland

Meenakshi Sheshadri unexpectedly stayed for a screening of Damini in Auckland and became emotional while watching the 1993 classic with the audience, more than two decades after she last saw it on the big screen.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 07:13 PM IST

‘First time in decades’: Meenakshi Sheshadri gets emotional watching Damini on big screen in Auckland
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More than 30 years after Damini first released in theatres, Meenakshi Sheshadri found herself watching the film again alongside an audience in Auckland.

The actor had originally planned to attend the screening only for its red-carpet proceedings. However, she changed her mind and stayed back for the complete film at Event Cinemas St Lukes on Thursday night. By the end of the screening, Sheshadri was visibly emotional, with tears in her eyes.

‘First time in more than two decades’

Sheshadri told the audience that it was the first time in more than two decades that she had watched Damini on the big screen. The experience gave the actor an opportunity to revisit one of the most important films of her career while sitting among viewers in Auckland.

Earlier that evening, she appeared on the red carpet in a blue-green sari and spoke about her journey in the film industry and the lasting impact of Damini.

Sheshadri honoured for contribution to Indian cinema

Forum Films director Pritesh Raniga presented Sheshadri with the Legend of Indian Cinema Award during the event. The Damini screening also marked the opening of the Indian Cinema Showcase, a new film programme being introduced as part of the BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival.

The initiative is backed by Screen Auckland and Auckland Council Events and is being organised by Forum Films in partnership with Event Cinemas.

Indian cinema becomes part of Auckland Diwali celebrations

The new showcase aims to bring Indian and South Asian films into Auckland's wider Diwali celebrations. Raniga said cinema plays an important role in how South Asian communities connect with their culture and identity.

“Indian cinema is such a big part of how our communities experience culture, language and identity, so it felt natural to bring it into Auckland’s Diwali celebrations in a more meaningful way,” Raniga said.

“The idea is to take Diwali beyond the main festival weekend and give audiences a programme that reflects the diversity of Indian and South Asian cinema. We hope this is the beginning of something that becomes a regular part of Auckland Diwali.”

The programme is being held across Event Cinemas locations in Auckland during October and early November.

From Hindi to Punjabi and Nepali films

The showcase includes films across several Indian and South Asian languages. Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled from October 9 to 11, followed by Punjabi sports drama Thaapi from October 16 to 18.

Nayyi Navelli, Daudaak and Nepali film Kabaddi 5 will be screened from October 23 to 25. The programme will continue around the BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival weekend before ending with Ramayana: Rise of a Legend from November 5 to 7.

Auckland Diwali Festival dates

The BNZ Auckland Diwali Festival will take place on October 31 and November 1 at Aotea Square and Queen Street in central Auckland. The festival began in 2002 as a one-day celebration attended by around 1,000 people and has since grown into one of Auckland's major cultural events.

While the festival is known for its music, dance, food and live performances, the new cinema showcase adds another element to the celebrations. For those attending the Damini screening, however, the biggest moment was Sheshadri's emotional reaction to seeing the film and her younger self on the big screen again.

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