First Photos: Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn shoot for 'MayDay' in Mumbai

The first photos of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn from the sets of 'MayDay' are out. According to reports, the duo was spotted on set shooting early in the morning in Mumbai. Not only Amitabh and Ajay, but Rakul Preet Singh, and Boman Irani were also present there.

Going by their outfits seems like Amitabh and Ajay are getting ready for a courtroom scene for which the senior actor is dressed as a lawyer, while the others have arrived for the case-hearing. Ajay Devgn is not only playing one of the leads but is also directing the film.

As for 'MayDay', the film stars Ajay in the role of a pilot, while Rakul plays his co-pilot. Amitabh and Ajay have reunited for a film after nearly seven years after their last onscreen collaboration, 'Satyagraha' in 2013. 'Mayday' also marks Ajay's return to direction after 'Shivaay' in 2016.

The film also stars 'Commando 3' actor Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in crucial roles. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 29, 2022.

Apart from the popular cast, 'MayDay' will also star YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar in an important role. In the film, he will be essaying the eponymous role of a social media sensation.

Confirming the same, CarryMinati had said in a statement, "Absolutely thrilled and honoured to be aligning creative forces with such reputed personalities from the film fraternity. Im eagerly looking forward to being a part of this brand-new adventure and learning a thing or two about acting while I’m at it. In the past, I’ve got offered film roles but I agreed to be a part of this project because I had the opportunity to play myself and bring my alias, Carry Minati alive on the 70 mm screen."