First photo: Shah Rukh Khan poses with his legal team minutes after son Aryan gets bail

Minutes after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in Mumbai drugs case, actor Shah Rukh Khan was clicked with his legal team. In the photo, Shah Rukh looks relieved as Aryan got bail after spending more than 20 days in jail. Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented Aryan Khan was also photographed along with Shah Rukh and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

As for the bail, a single bench of Justice N W Sambre, in addition to Aryan, also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. Justice Sambre said, "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening."

Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan in court said, "Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all of them will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday."

