'First of all we are really privileged': Saif Ali Khan on why he worries about migrant workers

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, like everyone else, is currently under lockdown owing to the coronavirus pandemics. In a recent interview, Saif said that he knows he is privileged so if someone asks him how he is doing in lockdown, he starts to worry about the plight of the migrant workers.

"So me sitting and telling you how I can chill it feels a little hollow. But I think at a time like this and at all times beauty is where it always was in great books, great music, great conversations, good thoughts, and good meals. I practice the guitar, I want to be a better guitar player. I might polish up a language like French. There are so many things to do. I am also learning to cook, and spending time with my son (Taimur Ali Khan)," he said.

Saif further spoke about the online streaming platforms that have come to people's rescue during the lockdown as he was one of the first stars to foray into digital entertainment long before it became popular in the country

He said, "OTT is more artistic than films. That’s the main thing, are you an artist, you want to act, you want to be in an amazing environment, if you see shows like Sacred Games and Pataal Lok they are showing Bombay and India for what it is, much more than any movie has shown us. So, it's insanely cool and I love it. Looking back, the decision to work on the web was a very good idea. In life when you hedge your bets it's sometimes very rewarding."