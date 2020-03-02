First look: Randeep Hooda makes Hollywood debut with Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction', calls character 'wrecking ball'

Still making buzz over his role in Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan starring film 'Love Aaj Kal', Randeep Hooda has now taken his first step into the world of Hollywood. The actor is making his debut in Hollywood with the Netflix film 'Extraction' opposite Chris Hemsworth.

Talking about his character to India Today, the actor stated, "It is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He’s had a run as a military personnel and is now working for Ovi’s father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions."

Randeep's first look from the film was also unveiled. In this look, Randeep represents an injured military personnel. Randeep has left his hair tied with a few strands falling out in the movie. The look might be a makeover of sorts for Randeep.

Take a look:

Apart from Chris, another name from 'Avengers: Endgame' is associated with 'Extraction'. Joe Russo from the Russo brothers has penned down the Netflix film. The movie marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave. Randeep would be seen in the movie on April 24, 2020. He would then be seen as the antagonist in Salman Khan-Disha Patani's Eid release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.