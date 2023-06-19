Search icon
First look of Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan out, here's when it will release

Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be released in July. The makers dropped the first-look poster on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Bawaal

On Monday, the makers of Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan dropped the first look poster of the film and announced its release. The official page of Prime Video India shared the poster and revealed that Nitesh Tiwari’s film will be released on the OTT platform.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal Iss July... banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal.” As soon as the poster got revealed, netizens reacted to it. One of them wrote, “Why not in theatres?” The second one said, “Eeeh why not in theatre?.” The third person commented, “Now I guess why everyone is saying this poster looks so good and beautiful that it deserves to be release in theatre.” The fourth one said, “The poster is so so good but the heartbreak.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Bawaal is a very special film for me, and one of my most ambitious projects. It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Jahnvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of Bawaal, and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July. I am excited by the prospect of this film breaking down the barriers of geographies and reaching audiences in more than 200 countries and territories simultaneously. This story deserves a grand worldwide premiere and I am delighted to have joined forces with Prime Video which has an incredible global reach.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari added, “Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions.”

IAS Athar Aamir Khan pens heartfelt note for father, wife Dr Mehreen Qazi reacts
