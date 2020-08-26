First look of John Abraham-Aditi Rao Hydari from Arjun Kapoor-Rakul Preet Singh’s untitled film out

John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari to play the younger version of Arjun Kapoor's onscreen grandparents.

From the past few days, there have been reports making the rounds that John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari will be playing pivotal roles in Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming film. Interestingly, John and Aditi are playing the younger versions of Arjun's onscreen grandparents in the film and their love story is set during 1947. They kickstarted their shooting for the film and now the makers have released their first look.

Sharing his excitement, John said in a statement, "The team has taken extreme care, following all the SOPs, issued by the ministries and the concerned authorities. As a producer, it’s important for me to look out for our cast and crew."

The handsome hunk is also co-producing the love story. He further shared, "When I heard the script, I instantly knew that this would be a special part, and when Kaashvie suggested I play it, it was difficult to refuse."

On the other hand, Aditi stated, "John and I play a couple in 1946 –47 whose love story remains unfinished and unrequited till Arjun’s character feels the need to bring it to closure. Films like these are rarely made today, so I was quick to come on board."

Nikkhil Advani who is co-producing the film said, "There is a parallel between Arjun and Rakul’s characters in the present day and the forced break-up between John and Aditi’s characters in 1947 following the Partition. He plays a Sardar for the first time."

He added, "The idea is to realise true love through the story of a woman who’s been yearning for closure for 70 years."

The yet-to-be-titled film is helmed by Kaashvie Nair, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), and John Abraham (JA Entertainment).