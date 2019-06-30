First look: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns stylish cop for Irrfan Khan starrer 'Angerzi Medium'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often in news these days for either her London outing with her family, or because she is hosting the dance reality show Dance India Dance 7. The actress is now in buzz since the first look from her upcoming film Angrezi Medium has been unveiled.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned a cop for the first time in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. For the uninitiated, Angrezi Medium is the sequel to his 2016 movie Hindi Medium and stars Radhika Madan in a pivotal role (as his daughter) too.

In her first look, Kareena wore a brown tank top with denims and boots. If nothing else, the actress looks absolutely stylish in her first look from the film, much like an atypical cop. Sharing th elook, her designer Pooja Damania wrote, "Day 1 #angrezimedium #19years #kareenakapoorkhan."

Here, check out her first look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about her role in an interview to News 18 when she said, "It’s a small but interesting part as I just wanted to go out of the comfort zone and do a movie which throws me into a different milieu and I would see how it goes. Whether its Homi (Adajania) or Irrfan and Deepak (Dobriyal), it's a different world for me to be a part of."

Angrezi Medium also happens to be Irrfan Khan's first movie after he got treated from cancer. The actor was detected with neuroendocrine tumour early last year. He was receiving treatment for the same in United Kingdom and returned back recently, soon after beginning work on Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan.