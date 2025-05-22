Chiranjeevi is still a superstar, even at the age of 69. He is the father of RRR star Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi has a net worth of Rs 1650 crore, while the total wealth of his Konidela family is said to be around Rs 4000 crore.

A lot of people dream of becoming a lead hero in cinema, but only a few are ever able to fulfill it. If becoming a superstar is written in one's fate, then no one can stop them. The same happened with a South star who stepped into Bollywood and worked in three films, all of which flopped, however, he became a legend in the South film industry. This superstar has worked in more than 150 films in his career and has a whopping net worth of Rs 1650 crore. He is none other than Chiranjeevi, a recipient of both the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

Chiranjeevi's film debut was in the movie Punadhirallu (1978), but his first released film was Pranam Khareedu (1978). Some of his blockbuster films include Khaidi, Gharana Mogudu, Gang Leader, Indra, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and Waltair Veerayya. Chiranjeevi earned so much name in the South that he thought he could replicate it in Bollywood, however, all three films that he worked in, flopped at the box office.

Chiranjeevi, in his career, worked in only three Bollywood films: Pratibandh, Aaj Ka Gundaraj, and The Gentleman. All three of them flopped, but despite that, there was a time when Chiranjeevi was touted as "Bigger than Bachchan", thanks to one of his most memorable achievements. Chiranjeevi was reportedly the first Indian actor to charge Rs 1 crore per film. Chiranjeevi charged Rs 1.25 crore for Aapadbandhavudu (1992) and earned the highest salary in the film industry, more than even megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who used to charge under Rs 90 lakh at the time.

Chiranjeevi is still a superstar, even at the age of 69. He is the father of RRR star Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi has a net worth of Rs 1650 crore, while the total wealth of his Konidela family is said to be around Rs 4000 crore.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham earned over Rs 130 crore at box office, was sold at Cannes in 2002 for just Rs..