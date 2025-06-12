Do Bigha Zamin, directed by Bimal Roy, was released in the year 1953. The film, starring Nirupa Roy and Balraj Sahni, was based on Rabindranath Tagore's Bengali poem Dui Bigha Jomi and a short story titled Rickshawalla, written by composer Salil Chowdhury.

The success of any film is judged by its commercial success or when it wins the Best Movie Award. Among all the award shows held in India, Filmfare is considered one of the biggest and most prestigious ones. But do you know when the Filmfare Awards were first started, or which was the first film to win the Best Movie Award? Let us tell you that the Nirupa Roy and Balraj Sahni starrer Do Bigha Zamin was not only the first film to win the Filmfare Best Movie Award but also the first Indian film to win the International Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

At a time when Indian cinema was still finding its footing, Do Bigha Zamin emerged as the most successful movie of the 50s, earning Rs 70 lakh at the box office, the amount which would be in crores now, if adjusted for inflation.

The first Filmfare Awards were started in 1954, and Do Bigha Zamin created history by becoming the best film in its first edition. In the first edition of Filmfare, awards were distributed in only five categories, which made a significant contribution to the cinema world in 1953. Dilip Kumar also received the first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the film Daag this year, while Meena Kumari became the Best Actress for Baiju Bawra.

Speaking of Meena Kumari, Do Bigha Zamin also marked the legendary actress's maiden guest appearance in her 33-year-long career, as the lullaby, Aa Jaa Ri Aa, is picturised on her.

