First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore before release, not Baahubali 2, RRR, Adipurush, Pathaan, 2.0, PS II, Sultan

In 2021, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal first tweeted the trailer of his then upcoming film 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea' and the very next day Mohanlal posted another tweet claiming that Marakkar is the first Indian movie to earn Rs 100 crore club even before release. At that time, the South superstar had claimed that the film has entered the Rs 100 crore club worldwide through reservations alone.

It may be recalled that Marakkar producer Antony Perumbavoor had initially planned to give the film a direct-to-OTT release but he was convinced by Saji Cherian, the Minister for Film Development Corporation and Chalachitra Academy, to release 'Marakkar' in theatres. The ministry had said that the success of the film would help the film industry bounce back after facing severe losses due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Marakkar is a period drama which is based on the lives of naval chiefs in 16th century. Priyadarshan has directed the film which is one of the most expensive Malayalam films ever made.

Mohanlal played the lead role in 'Marakkar' and the actor had also shared some numbers regarding the pre-release ticket sales of the film.

Before the release of Marakkar, director Priyadarshan had said, "'Marakkar' is a big-budget film that can be enjoyed only on the big screen, even if I have to wait for another six months it will only have a theatrical release. Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor (producer and distributor), and me, we are on the same page as far as the release is concerned and we are sure a big tentpole film like Marakkar will have a big screen release before going the digital way."