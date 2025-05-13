Meenakshi Shirodkar was renowned for her beauty, but she created a stir by appearing in a swimsuit in the song 'Yamuna Jali Khelu Khel' in her debut film. For her daring act and the twin-plait hairstyle in the song, Meenakshi Shirodkar became an overnight star.

Bollywood stars, nowadays, often sport a bikini for films, songs, or promotional shoots. However, there was a time when this concept was unheard of and was not as accepted in society. Despite this, in the 1930s, one Bollywood actress broke this stereotype and became the first Indian to wear a bikini on-screen. We are talking about none other than Meenakshi Shirodkar, born Ratan Pednekar in October 1916, to a Maharashtrian family.

Meenakshi Shirodkar started her career in 1935 with All India Radio (AIR), where she worked in radio dramas. After her marriage in 1936, she got a film offer from Pandurang Naik, and thus began her film career. Meenkashi Shirodkar then made her film debut with the 1938 Marathi film Brahmachari, opposite Master Vinayak.

Meenakshi Shirodkar was renowned for her beauty, but she created a stir by appearing in a swimsuit in the song 'Yamuna Jali Khelu Khel' in her debut film. For her daring act and the twin-plait hairstyle in the song, Meenakshi Shirodkar became an overnight star but also got criticized heavily. The song, sung by Meenakshi Shirodkar herself, became a hit.

Meenakshi Shirodkar retired from major roles in 1950, only playing a few minor roles in films, and joined Marathi theatre for a few years. On June 4, 1997, Shirodkar died at the age of 80 in Mumbai. Meenakshi Shirodkar was the paternal grandmother of Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shirodkar. Namrata Shirodkar was crowned Miss India in 1993 and is married to Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. They have two children.

