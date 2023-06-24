Search icon
First Indian actor to charge Rs 200 crore per film, not Salman, Shah Rukh, Akshay, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan

Thalapathy Vijay, the superstar of Tamil cinema, has now become the highest paid actor in India as according to reports Vijay has charged Rs 200 crore for his upcoming film Leo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 09:26 AM IST

Indian film industry is without doubt one of the most lucrative film industries in the world and the actors in Bollywood and South cinema are paid hefty fees for their performances. There are some actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Prabhas, Vijay, Rajinikanth, whose fees is sometimes more than the entire budget of the film. Many top actors in India are now charging over Rs 100 crore per film but you would be surprised to know that there is one actor who is now charging more than even the biggest names of Bollywood and has become the highest paid actor in India.

Thalapathy Vijay, the superstar of Tamil cinema, has now become the highest paid actor in India as according to reports Vijay has charged Rs 200 crore for his upcoming film Leo. The 48-year-old Vijay made his acting debut around 27 years ago and has played the lead role in about 66 films. Vijay is lovingly called as 'Joe' by his friends and family.

Vijay is currently shooting for Leo is which is being made under the banner of AGS Entertainment. According to reports, Vijay is charging Rs 200 crore for the film but this news has not been confirmed yet. Thalapathy Vijay is expected to work with Venkat Prabhu in his next film 'Thalapathy 68'. The director is known for films like 'Manadu', 'Mankatha', 'Manmadhai Leela'.

Trisha Krishnan is cast with Vijay in Leo, which is a gangster-thriller film. Sanjay Dutt is playing the role of villain in this film.

 

