First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mongolia bowled out for 10 runs in T20 WC qualifier match against Singapore, joint-lowest total in T20I history

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

Meet 12th pass brothers who started business with Rs 5000; now own Rs 12000 crore company, they are India's richest…

Aadhaar Card: Download, Enrollment Process, and Status

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Did ex-RG Kar principal ordered renovation near crime scene? CBI gives big update

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

Top 5 high-paying government jobs, know roles and qualifications required

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven highest paid Indian influencers 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

The first Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore for a film revolutionised the way stars earn from films

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay
First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Not long ago, the figure Rs 100 crore was enough to describe the box office collections of a hit film, even a superhit film. We may have been spoilt by the recent Rs 1000-crore juggernauts but the 100-crore club is quite recent. But it shows how quickly the Indian film industry has progressed that the journey from a film making Rs 100 crore to an actor charging that amount took less than a decade.

The first Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore for a film

The year was 2016 and Salman Khan was riding high on the success of his previous films. In the 90s, he had been one of the three young stars – alongside Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan. But after 2003, his stardom dimmed as box office returns grew thinner. Salman eventually returned to form in 2009 with Wanted and started a splendid second innings the following year with Dabangg. By 2016, he was comfortably the highest-paid actor in the country. It was for the wrestling drama Sultan that Salman charged a fees of over Rs 100 crore, the first time an Indian actor had done that.

How Salman established this new 100-crore club

The reason Salman was able to increase his beyond the Rs 100-crore mark was because he lowered his upfront fees and began to enter into a profit-sharing agreement with the producers. As per reports, Salman took 60-70% share in the profits of both Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, his 2016-17 blockbusters. Since both these films did exceedingly well at the box office, the superstar earned over Rs 100 crore for each film.

India’s highest-paid actors

Salman was soon joined in the list by Aamir Khan for Dangal, followed by Shah Rukh Khan for Zero. After the pandemic, other stars like Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas, and Ajith Kumar also joined the list of India’s highest-paid actors.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Hartalika Teej 2024: Know the date, timings, significance of this auspicious festival

Hartalika Teej 2024: Know the date, timings, significance of this auspicious festival

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio as BSNL introduces new plan with unlimited calls, 3GB data daily, at just…

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Jio as BSNL introduces new plan with unlimited calls, 3GB data daily, at just…

Who is Simi Singh? Indian-origin Ireland cricketer battling for life in Gurugram after liver failure

Who is Simi Singh? Indian-origin Ireland cricketer battling for life in Gurugram after liver failure

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, new plan with unlimited calling, high-speed data, new AI service, at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, new plan with unlimited calling, high-speed data, new AI service, at just Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Indian cinema's most hit jodi did 130 films together, gave 50 hits; not Shah Rukh-Kajol, Amitabh-Jaya, Dharmendra-Hema

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

Good news for Reliance Jio users: Mukesh Ambani offers 5 best cheapest plans for Jio customers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement