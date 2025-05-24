Out of these 17 films that were released in 3 years, one stands out, not only for earning crores at the box office but also for becoming the first Hindi film to run in theatres for 100 days. We are talking about the 1969 romantic drama film Aradhana, starring Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna.

Every Friday is a box office bonanza in Bollywood as a new film gets released in theatres. Out of all the films that are released on the silver screen, only a few manage to win both the critics and the audience's hearts. The actors who manage to win over the box office repeatedly soon get the title of a superstar. Something similar happened with Rajesh Khanna, often referred to as the first superstar of Bollywood, who attained legendary status after giving 17 consecutive hit films between 1969 and 1971. Out of these 17 films that were released in 3 years, one stands out, not only for earning crores at the box office but also for becoming the first Hindi film to run in theatres for 100 days. We are talking about the 1969 romantic drama film Aradhana, directed by Shakti Samanta, starring Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna.

When Aradhana was released, no one thought that it would work but the film proved to be a blockbuster, taking Rajesh Khanna's stardom to new heights, and cementing his status as one of India's biggest superstars.

Aradhana was based on the 1946 American film To Each His Own. Rajesh Khanna's fans liked this film very much, due to which the film did not leave the theatres and the series continued for more than three months, i.e., the same film was being shown in theatres for 100 days.

Upon its release, Aradhana won the Filmfare Award for Best Film at the 17th Filmfare Awards. Sharmila Tagore also won her only Filmfare Best Actress Award. Aradhana's success also led to two remakes: the Tamil film Sivagamiyin Selvan (1974), and the Telugu film Kannavari Kalalu (1974). Aradhana proved to be a blockbuster and earned Rs 7 crore at the box office.

READ | Mukul Dev Death: Vindu Dara Singh reveals Son of Sardaar 2 actor struggled with depression after mother's death