Kanan Devi, one of the earliest singers and actresses in Hindi cinema, passed away 33 years ago. At the height of her career, she charged Rs 5 lakh for a film and Rs 1 lakh for a song. This was a significant amount, especially considering that the total budget of films at the time was usually around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. If we adjust her fees for today’s inflation, Kanan Devi could be considered the first 'crorepati' actress of India.

Born on April 22, 1916, in a poor family in Howrah, West Bengal, not much is known about her biological parents. According to her biography, Kanan Devi was raised by a couple named Ratan Chandra Das and Rajobala, whom she began to consider her true parents. Ratan Chandra treated her like his daughter and trained her in music, but he passed away after a few years.

Ratan Chandra was the sole breadwinner of the family, and his death brought severe financial difficulties. Soon, the family struggled even to put food on the table, and Kanan Devi and her mother, Rajobala, were forced to leave their rented home. To make ends meet, Rajobala began working in the homes of wealthy people in Kolkata, with Kanan also helping as a maid at a very young age.

Seeing their hardship, a relative took Kanan Devi and her mother in, but instead of treating them as family, they made them work long hours and mistreated them. Unable to tolerate the abuse, Kanan Devi decided she would never live in anyone’s house again. Remarkably, she made this decision when she was just 7 years old.

After leaving her relatives' house, Kanan and Rajobala returned to Howrah and began living near a brothel. Seeing their difficult situation, a family friend, Tulsi Banerjee (a stage artist), whom Kanan lovingly called Kaka Babu, introduced 10-year-old Kanan to Madan Theater and Jyoti Theater. Even at a young age, Kanan was known for her beauty and sharp mind.

Madan Movie Studio was impressed by Kanan Devi’s appearance and signed her for the film Jaidev, offering her a salary of Rs 5 per month. She was given a small role in the film. Between 1928 and 1931, Kanan appeared in several films and also recorded songs with renowned music composer Hiren Bose, lyricist Dhiren Das, and poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Kanan Devi went on to act in many notable films, including Shankaracharya, Rishir Prem, Jorebarat, Vishnu Maya, and Prahlad. She even played the male lead in Vishnu Maya and Prahlad. While at Manmayi Girls' School, she was named Kanan Bala, but later changed her name to Kanan Devi. By the age of 21, Kanan Devi had gained fame for both her beauty and her outstanding performances.

Kanan Devi became a superstar while working with the Radha Film Company and was the highest-paid actress of her time. When the budget of a film was around Rs 15,000-20,000, Kanan charged Rs 1 lakh for a song and Rs 5 lakh for a film.

Over the course of her career, Kanan Devi appeared in 57 films and sang around 40 songs. She was the first woman in the film industry to be called 'Madam' in a male-dominated world. In Hindi cinema, she worked with legendary actors like KL Sehgal, Pankaj Malik, Prathamesh Barua, Pahari Sanyal, Chhabi Biswas, and Ashok Kumar.

Kanan Devi married Ashok Maitra in December 1940, the son of Brahmo Samaj educationist Heramba Chandra Maitra. However, their marriage was not well-accepted by the conservative society of the time, and it didn't last long. Kanan filed for divorce in 1945.

In 1949, Kanan Devi married Haridas Bhattacharjee, who was then an ADC to the Governor of Bengal. Haridas later became a director, but he was always referred to as Kanan Devi's husband, which eventually became a point of contention in their relationship. Haridas left Kanan's home on April 4, 1987, but did not divorce her. Kanan Devi passed away on July 17, 1992, at the age of 76, but Haridas did not attend her funeral. Some reports suggest that Kanan Devi felt lonely in her final days and was saddened by Haridas' absence during her last moments.