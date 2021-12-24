'First best friend': Ananya Panday drops cute childhood pictures with THIS upcoming actor on his birthday

Actress Ananya Panday is quite active on social media. She likes to treat her fans with regular updates from her personal and professional life as she keeps sharing her pictures with stars, family, and friends on her Instagram account. On Thursday, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress revealed the name of her 'first best friend' to the world. Can you guess which upcoming actor is she talking about?

It is none other than his cousin Ahaan Panday who turned 24 years older on 23 December. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ananya wished his cousin 'happiest birthday' by sharing cute unseen childhood pictures with him. In the first picture, kid Ananya is seen looking at Ahaan who is enjoying a lollipop and in another picture, the two kids can be seen seated in the middle of balloons. Alongside the pictures, she wrote "Happy Happy happiest birthday to my first best friend. I love you Ahaani @ahaanpandayy."









Son of businessman Chikki Panday (Chunky Panday's brother) and wellness coach Deanne Panday, Ahaan will reportedly make his debut in 2022 in a superhero project by Yash Raj Productions. Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been signed opposite him in the film, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun Batra's dark romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan'. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Its teaser was released earlier this week and it was loved by the audience. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 25th January.