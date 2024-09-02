Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in badminton men's singles SL3

IIM Ahmedabad professor reacts to trolls saying Navya Naveli Nanda got admission due to quota: 'She got...'

Firing outside singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, police begins investigation: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now richest individual of Bengaluru, his business is....

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in badminton men's singles SL3

Paris Paralympics 2024: Nitesh Kumar wins gold in badminton men's singles SL3

Five most stressed countries in the world 

Five most stressed countries in the world 

7 largest butterflies in the world

7 largest butterflies in the world

8 ancient animals that are still alive

8 ancient animals that are still alive

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
World's 6 most reliable car brands

World's 6 most reliable car brands

7 most expensive foods in world

7 most expensive foods in world

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Adele announces indefinite break from music months after talking about pressures of fame

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

India's biggest flop was made in Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 1 lakh, released incomplete; not Adipurush, Ganapath

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Firing outside singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, police begins investigation: Report

A firing incident has reportedly occurred outside AP Dhillon's home in Vancouver, Canada. Rohit Godara from Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the shocking incident.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 05:35 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Firing outside singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, police begins investigation: Report
AP Dhillon/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Amritpal Singh Dhillon, known famously as AP Dhillon, is a popular Indo-Canadian rapper whose Punjabi songs often break the internet. A shooting incident reportedly took place outside Dhillon's home in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday, September 2. The security agencies have begun their investigation.

    A video of the firing incident has gone viral on social media and is currently being investigated. A social media post, in which Rohit Godara from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the firing outside AP Dhillon's home, has also surfaced. The post claims that the gun shots were fired as Dhillon recently made a song with Salman Khan.

    The post reads in Hindi, "Firing incidents took place at two locations on the night of September 1 - Victoria Island and Woodbrige Toronto. I (Rohit Godara from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang) take responsibility for both the firing incidents. The house in Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. He was showing off after casting Salman Khan in his song. We came to your house, you should have come out and shown us some action. The underworld life you copy, we are actually living it. Be in your limits, else you will die like a dog."

    Last month, AP Dhillon released a song titled 'Old Money.' The video of the track featured Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. In April, gun shots were fired shots outside Salman's residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra. The Mumbai Police had filed chargesheet against nine accused including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi,

    Some of the hits of the Punjabi singer and rapper are 'Brown Munde', 'Excuses', 'Toxic', 'Insane', 'Ma Belle', 'Fake', 'Deadly', and others. The attackers, who have fired shots outside Dhillon's home in Canada, have not been identified yet. Canada Police has not shared any official statement on the matter.

    READ | Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP

    Rahul Gandhi to visit US on September 8, will address Indian diaspora in first foreign trip as LoP

    Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

    Meet India's pharma magnate, one of the richest person in India, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani, his net worth is...

    Watch: Former US President Donald Trump's dance moves at Moms for Liberty event go viral, netizens call him...

    Watch: Former US President Donald Trump's dance moves at Moms for Liberty event go viral, netizens call him...

    How did snakes lose their legs?

    How did snakes lose their legs?

    This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

    This actor was called ‘failed newcomer’, then gave 7 superhits in a year; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Dilip Kumar, Akshay

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    World's 6 most reliable car brands

    World's 6 most reliable car brands

    7 most expensive foods in world

    7 most expensive foods in world

    This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

    This actress remained alone despite 5 marriages, went bankrupt, died penniless; her funeral was...

    Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

    Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Know 7 key differences

    Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

    Bollywood's first blockbuster, India's first Rs 1-crore hit came years before Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Awara, Mother India

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement