Firing outside singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada, police begins investigation: Report

A firing incident has reportedly occurred outside AP Dhillon's home in Vancouver, Canada. Rohit Godara from Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the shocking incident.

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, known famously as AP Dhillon, is a popular Indo-Canadian rapper whose Punjabi songs often break the internet. A shooting incident reportedly took place outside Dhillon's home in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday, September 2. The security agencies have begun their investigation.

A video of the firing incident has gone viral on social media and is currently being investigated. A social media post, in which Rohit Godara from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the firing outside AP Dhillon's home, has also surfaced. The post claims that the gun shots were fired as Dhillon recently made a song with Salman Khan.

The post reads in Hindi, "Firing incidents took place at two locations on the night of September 1 - Victoria Island and Woodbrige Toronto. I (Rohit Godara from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang) take responsibility for both the firing incidents. The house in Victoria Island belongs to AP Dhillon. He was showing off after casting Salman Khan in his song. We came to your house, you should have come out and shown us some action. The underworld life you copy, we are actually living it. Be in your limits, else you will die like a dog."

Last month, AP Dhillon released a song titled 'Old Money.' The video of the track featured Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. In April, gun shots were fired shots outside Salman's residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra. The Mumbai Police had filed chargesheet against nine accused including jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi,

Some of the hits of the Punjabi singer and rapper are 'Brown Munde', 'Excuses', 'Toxic', 'Insane', 'Ma Belle', 'Fake', 'Deadly', and others. The attackers, who have fired shots outside Dhillon's home in Canada, have not been identified yet. Canada Police has not shared any official statement on the matter.

