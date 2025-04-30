The complainant - Emanual Masih, who represented the Global Christian Action Committee - alleged that Badshah used the words 'church' and 'bible' in his new song 'Velvet Flow' in an objectionable way.

Punjab Police has booked rapper Badshah on a complaint alleging that this new song has hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community. The case was registered in Batala following a complaint filed by Emanual Masih, who represented the Global Christian Action Committee, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant alleged that Badshah used the words 'church' and 'bible' in his new song 'Velvet Flow' in an objectionable way. Station House Officer Gurvinder Singh said the FIR was registered on Tuesday against Badshah at Qila Lal Singh police station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

A protest was also held in Batala in Punjab's Gurdaspur district against Badshah on Tuesday over the song.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | Paresh Rawal makes shocking statement about National Awards, says 'gandagi hoti hai, khel khela jaata hai': 'Jab Oscar mein hoti hai toh...'