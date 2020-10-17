FIR filed in rape charges against Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay, wife Yogeeta Bali

A woman has lodged a police complaint of rape against veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty`s son and actor Mahaakshay alias Mimoh at the Oshiwara police station here, an official said on Saturday. The actress has alleged that Mimoh raped her for three years under fals pretext of marriage and forced her to undergo abortion during the period.

"We have lodged the complaint and are investigating the matter," Senior Police Inspector Dayanand H Bangar told IANS, but declined to elaborate.

The complainant has also named Mimoh`s mother (Mithun`s wife) and former actress Yogeeta Bali as co-accused.

The complainant claimed that she was in a relationship with Mimoh since 2015 and he had promised to marry her but backtracked. She alleged that Mimoh called her home at that point in time (May 2015) and spiked her drink, before forcibly making physical relations with her.

She alleged that when she became pregnant, Mimoh forced her to abort and when she refused he gave her some pills that terminated her pregnancy.

The woman also claimed that she was threatened by Mimoh`s mother when she was to lodge a police complaint.

Reportedly, she had approached Delhi High Court with a complaint, but they instead asked her to file a complaint with the Mumbai Police because the case was under their jurisdiction.

Mahaakshay and Yogeeta Bali were booked for committing rape, administering her a poisonous substance, cheating and causing her to abort her child earlier this week, police said.

Married to television serial actress Madalasa Sharma in 2018, Mahaakshay, 36, made his Bollywood debut with 'Jimmy' (2008), besides acting in films like 'Haunted 3D', 'Loot', 'Enemmy', and 'Ishqedarriyaan' etc.