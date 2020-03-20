FIR filed against coronavirus patient Kanika Kapoor for violating terms of self-isolation: Report

An FIR has been registered against singer Kanika Kapoor for violating terms of self-isolation. According to a report on News 18, Taj Hotel Lucknow, where she was staying, would stay close till further instructions, said the district magistrate.

IANS had reported that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a high-level meeting at his residence on Friday evening where he asked the police to lodge an FIR against Kanika Kapoor for hiding her health condition and putting public in danger. She has reportedly been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 269, 270 and 188.

"An FIR was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey from Sarojini Nagar police station told the portal.

Two more FIR might be filed against the singer - Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations respectively. They also happen to be the areas where Kanika partied during her stay in Lucknow.

"The FIR will be lodged against her because she came from London and was aware of the corona safety protocols. She apparently did not get tested at the airport and even though she was developing symptoms, she freely attended parties and mingled with a large number of people," a senior police official had told IANS.

The room in which Kanika was staying in the hotel will be closed for two days and officials would also take closer look at the CCTV cameras to understand if she was under self-isolation or moved around the hotel and mingled with people.

Kanika was spotted partying on March 13 and March 15. Her father Rajiv Kapoor had claimed that she was part of three-four parties and roamed around 300-400 people after landing from London. It was reported that she dodged the airport authorities after arrival and days after partying, she is under isolation after testing positive for coronavirus on Friday morning.