FIR against Kangana Ranaut over controversial Instagram post about Sikh community

An FIR was filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday for allegedly using insulting language towards the Sikh community in a social media post, according to an official.

The FIR was filed a day after the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) filed a complaint against the actor at the suburban Khar police station.

According to the official, she was booked under section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which prohibits "deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs."

According to the official, Amarjeet Singh Sandhu, a Mumbai-based businessman who was part of a DSGMC team presented the complaint on Monday. He accused the actor of making insulting comments against his culture in an Instagram post.

FIR registered against actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for allegedly portraying the farmers' protest as Khalistani movement and calling them 'Khalistanis' on social media pic.twitter.com/qjuBmsPzYX — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Following the filing of the complaint, a DSGMC delegation led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and the organization's president, met with Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil and top Mumbai police officers to seek action against her.

In the complaint, the DSGMC mentioned that Ranaut had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers' protest (Kisan Morcha) as a ‘Khalistani’ movement and also dubbed the Sikh community as ‘Khalistani terrorists’.

Here’s what the actress posted-

"Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided)”