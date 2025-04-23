Anurag Kashyap on Tuesday apologised for his remark, saying he crossed a boundary by using "abusive language" while replying to someone in anger, and admitted that he spoke badly "about the entire Brahmin community."

An FIR was registered against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by Raipur Police on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups over his purported remarks on Brahmins, an official said on Tuesday. The case was registered at City Kotwali police station on Monday late night based on a complaint lodged by Raipur-based Pandit Neelkanth Tripathi, national vice president and Chhattisgarh in charge of Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh (Bharat), the official said.

Recently, Kashyap made casteist remarks against the Brahmin community on his social media platform, which is extremely insulting and ill-intentioned. The remark has hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community and posed a threat to social harmony, the official said quoting the complaint.

Kashyap was booked under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 302 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Kashyap on Tuesday apologised for his remark, saying he crossed a boundary by using "abusive language" while replying to someone in anger. The director has been at the centre of a major controversy over his intemperate comment on the Brahmin community and he admitted that he spoke badly "about the entire community."

“There are many from the (Brahmin) community who have been in my life and still are and they contribute a lot. Today, they all are hurt by me, my family is hurt by me. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and my way of speaking," the filmmaker said in a statement on Instagram. Kashyap, who criticised the protests by the Brahmin community against the release of Hindi film Phule and the censor troubles faced by caste-based films, admitted that he deviated from his "point of view" due to the choice of his words.

"I sincerely apologise to this community to whom I did not want to say this, but wrote it in anger while responding to someone's cheap comment. I apologise to all my friends, my family and the (Brahmin) society for my way of speaking and for the abusive language", he added. The filmmaker said he will work on his anger to avoid a similar situation in future. "And if I have to talk about the issue, I will use the right words. I hope you will forgive me," Kashyap wrote. (With inputs from PTI)

