FIR against actor Sahil Khan for threatening 43-year-old woman in Mumbai

Credit: Sahil Khan/Instagram

The Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Sahil Khan and a woman for allegedly threatening a 43-year-old gym-goer and uploading her defamatory posts on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, a resident of suburban Oshiwara, she had a quarrel with a woman at a gym over money in February 2023. The accused woman and the actor abused the complainant and threatened her, the official said.

The accused duo also uploaded defamatory posts on social media against the complainant and her family members, he said quoting the First Information Report (FIR) registered on Tuesday. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for defamation, threat, and a bid to insult the modesty of a woman at Oshiwara police station.

The official said the accused woman had an affair with the husband of the complainant and had lodged a case against him at a police station. Khan has acted in movies including Style, Xcuse Me, Aladin and Ramaa: The Saviour.

Earlier, former Mr India, Manoj Patil attempted to die by suicide at his Mumbai residence and was later taken to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, his family had said. In his suicide note, Patil had mentioned actor Sahil Khan’s name. As per his family, the bodybuilder had filed a complaint against the actor at Oshiwara Police Station, in which he alleged that he was being harassed by him.

Sahil Khan issued a statement and said that his name is being dragged in the matter with ulterior motives. While speaking to ETimes, he said, "I had met a boy named Raj Faujdar on a social networking site. He’s from Delhi and had made a video that Manoj Patil took Rs 2 lakhs from him and sold him expired steroids after which had developed some heart problems and skin issues as well. Faujdar has all the necessary bills and receipts of financial transactions. He wanted social media support, so I posted his video on my social media platforms asking people to support Faujdar. I also said that the steroids racket should stop. Faujdar had said Manoj Patil was not returning his money and he had even sold his motorcycle to arrange for funds.”

Sahil shared that Faujdar had even submitted all the relevant papers to the police. ““It is strange that Manoj Patil has not mentioned Faujdar's name. I have only helped that boy on social media and Patil is directly taking my name and there is no mention of the Faujdar case. All I have done is support the boy and stood against selling steroids since it's a crime in our country. What if the guy had died after consuming expired steroids? This could be a publicity stunt with a communal angle. I have had no direct association with Manoj, I have not had any transaction with him either,” he said. (With inputs from PTI)

