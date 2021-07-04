Find out what took Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan four months to name their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot in 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradha Bachchan November 16, 2011

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot in 2007. The couple had a simple wedding at Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu house 'Prateeksha' with close family and friends. Three years later they welcomed their daughter 'Aaradhya' on November 16, 2011.

However, they always kept their daughter away from the limelight for the first few months after her birth. In fact, to date very little is seen or known of Aaradhya. When the name of their daughter was revealed, everyone wondered what or who was it after, was there a meaning behind it? because indeed, the name was unique.

Reportedly, Aishwarya and Abhishek took almost four months to decide her name. In an interview around Aaradhya's first birthday, Aishwarya revealed the reason behind the delay in naming her. Speaking with Vogue India in 2012, Aishwarya said, "‘Aaradhya’ means ‘one who is worthy of worship’. It was a name both Abhishek and I had always considered, but we threw it open to our extended family. You know, when you have a baby, time flies. I wasn’t even aware that it had been four months. I never realised this as acutely as I did when I had Aaradhya—time is luxury. You can never have enough of it."

Earlier this year, speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek revealed that Aishwarya has guided Aaradhya about the legacy that the family carries. "She's still very young; she's just turned nine years old. These days, she's busy with online school. This department is Aishwarya's. I've realised I'm not very good at that. She made Aaradhya very aware of the family that she came from, from when she was a newborn baby. She knows that her dada and dadi, and her mom and dad are both actors, and that we're very privileged and that we enjoy the love and respect of so many millions, and that you have to learn to respect that and appreciate that and thank God for it. She's fine, she's very normal about these things. She sees our films, and enjoys them," said Abhishek.