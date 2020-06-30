'Finally we will not be subjected to people’s ridiculous videos': Malaika Arora lauds government's move to ban Tik Tok

The government of India, on Monday, banned TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps, a decision that was welcomed with open arms by people across the country as well as a few celebrities. On Tuesday, Malaika Arora became the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of support for the ban.

The actress, through her Instagram stories, voiced her solidarity for the government's decision, calling the ban the best news she's heard during the lockdown. Sharing a news flash announcing the ban on TikTok, Malaika wrote, "The best news I have heard in lockdown... finally we will not be subjected to people’s ridiculous videos."

For the uninformed, we are yet to see how other Bollywood stars will react to Malaika's statements, who've been quite active on TikTok such as Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aryaan, Alaya F, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Zareen Khan.

Apart from Bollywood, a lot of TV celebs are also part of the community and continuously create content on TikTok as well. The ban has also come as a shock to youngsters who make their living by creating content on the video-sharing app. For the uninformed, among the banned apps, TikTok has over 200 million users in India.

The order by the government of India was issued under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009. The order read that these apps are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".