FINALLY! Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on his viral pictures with Mahira Khan

Ranbir's reaction to his leaked pictures with Mahira is priceless!

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 23, 2017, 05:30 PM IST

The netizens were found obsessing over some pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, smoking at night in the US. The pictures were apparently clicked by the paparazzi and some of them made it to the social media and went viral. 

Well, Ranbir's equation with Mahira has been under a lot of scrutiny ever since the duo were spotted at an event in Dubai earlier this year and some videos of the two of them having an agument went viral back then. But this time, apart from the fact that the two were spotted together in NYC, what broke the Internet was the massive slut shaming that followed for the actress owing to the fact the she was smoking and wearing a short backless white dress. 

While a lot of actors like Ali Zafar, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu spoke about the incident, finally, Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to the viral pictures of him with Mahira Khan. NDTV quoted a statement from Ranbir which said, "I’ve gotten to know Mahira in a personal capacity over the last few months. She is somebody who I admire and respect, for her achievements and even more for the person she is. It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgement just because she is a woman. I request you to stop the negativity and move on with your beautiful god gifted lives. Peace and love. 
PS: Both smoking and hate are injurious to health.” 

Now that's some food for thought!

