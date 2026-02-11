Finally! Rajkumar Hirani is bringing Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots sequels, drops major updates: 'I had ideas, haven't found...'

Rajkumar Hirani is very serious about making Munna Bhai 3 and 3 Idiots Part 2, and in a recent conversation, he dropped major updates on both films.

Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots are two of the most memorable blockbusters from director Rajkumar Hirani. For years, moviegoers have been hoping that Hirani would bring back Munna (Sanjay Dutt) and Circuit (Arshad Warsi) in Munna Bhai 3, and Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in 3 Idiots Part 2. Now, the filmmaker has dropped the biggest update about the sequels. Fans can rejoice, as Hirani is seriously working on bringing sequels to his iconic films and has even locked down the ideas.

Rajkumar Hirani on Munna Bhai 3

In conversation with Variety India, Rajkumar Hirani talked about both films and added, "I have a couple of ideas at the moment. I’m actually working on both films. I’ve been working on a Munna Bhai script and also on a 3 Idiots sequel idea. For Munna Bhai, I had an idea, which is done to a larger level, but still, I haven’t found the right end for it."

Rajkumar Hirani on 3 Idiots Part 2

Speaking about the 3 Idiots sequel, Hirani added, "For 3 Idiots (sequel), it was just very recently that suddenly, out of nowhere, this one idea sparked up. And I have no idea how it’s gone out in the universe. Because it’s still not there, but we said we’ll work on it. And then, as and when it happens… but somehow one morning, I saw that the news is out there." Hirani said that he has three or four scripts with him at the moment, and he’ll have to quickly take a call on which way to walk now."

About Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi-starrer Munna Bhai MBBS was released in 2003, and became a classic superhit. The cult following of the film inspired the makers of the sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), and it went on to become a bigger hit than the predecessor. The third instalment of Munna Bhai, Munna Bhai Chale America, was announced but was cancelled due to its similarity to My Name Is Khan. Speaking of 3 Idiots, the Aamir Khan-starrer was released in 2009 and went on to become the highest-grossing film of the year. The movie also started Rs 300 crore club in Bollywood.