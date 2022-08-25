Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak passes away, Salman Khan pens heartbreaking note in his remembrance

File Photo

On Thursday, Sawan Kumar Tak passed away in Mumbai. He was the director of the well-known Bollywood films Sanam Bewafa, Souten, and Sajan Bina Suhagan. A few days ago, the director was hospitalised at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a lung condition.

Salman Khan shared a picture with the filmmaker and wrote, "May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u."

May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u. pic.twitter.com/SH3BhYxco8 August 25, 2022

According to IndiaTv, his nephew Naveen confirmed his uncle's passing, stating that he died on Thursday night after having a heart attack.