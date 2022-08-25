Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak passes away, Salman Khan pens heartbreaking note in his remembrance

Reportedly,Sawan Kumar Tak's nephew Naveen confirmed his uncle's passing, stating that he died on Thursday night after having a heart attack.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

Filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak passes away, Salman Khan pens heartbreaking note in his remembrance
File Photo

On Thursday, Sawan Kumar Tak passed away in Mumbai. He was the director of the well-known Bollywood films Sanam Bewafa, Souten, and Sajan Bina Suhagan. A few days ago, the director was hospitalised at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a lung condition.
Salman Khan shared a picture with the filmmaker and wrote, "May u rest in peace my dear Sawaan ji. Have always loved n respected u."

According to IndiaTv, his nephew Naveen confirmed his uncle's passing, stating that he died on Thursday night after having a heart attack.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two earthquakes in span of one hour hit J&K's Katra
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.