Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala gives bonus to 400 employees owing to coronavirus lockdown

Filmmakers and Bollywood actors have all been coming together and putting up a united front to fight the deadly coronavirus, especially trying to help those who have been hit the worst, for example, the daily wage workers. Now, to help those in need, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has given an additional bonus for his 400 employees amid the complete lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

For the uninformed, all shootings of films have been stalled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country on March 23. In addition to this, Sajid’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Nadiadwala Grandson Foundation, has also pledged to donate to the PM-Cares Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Sajid's step to help his employees was appreciated on social media, especially by many of his employees who took to social media and thanked the producer. The Producers Guild of India previously had also created a relief fund to help and support everyone who was most affected by the country. Siddharth Roy Kapur, producer and president of the Producers Guild of India, had released a statement last month in which he had said, "We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time."

Yesterday, Akshay Kumar, along with several other prominent Bollywood celebs released a "song of hope" titled Muskurayega India amid the coronavirus crisis.