Filmmaker-producer Vikram Bhatt BREAKS SILENCE on Mukesh Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt's professional split

Filmmaker-producer Vikram Bhatt on Tuesday opened up about the professional split between brothers Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt. Stating that he has been told by his boss (Mahesh Bhatt) not to talk about it, Vikram added that he'll have to listen to him.

In an interview with ETimes, when asked about the professional split between his uncles Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt, Vikram told the publication, "Whatever I have to say I will not say because my boss Mahesh Bhatt has asked me to not talk on this subject and I have to listen to him."

For the unversed, Vikram recently directed a film -- 'Cold', which was written by Mahesh Bhatt along with Suhir Sen Gupta. In 2004, after working on 'Inteha' for Vishesh Films, his seventh film in a row with the Bhatts, Vikram explored movies outside the Bhatt banner; he however returned to direct 'Raaz 3' in 2012. More recently, Vikram's web show 'Bisaat' for MX Player has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters.

As for Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt, the brothers split professionally in January 2021. While Mahesh has still not commented on the split, Mukesh Bhatt had said, "Mahesh is not out of Vishesh Films per se. Please get this clear. The company Vishesh Films has been mine; my brother was a Creative Consultant on several projects even after he had stopped directing. If I have a film hereafter where I need him, he will be there for his creativity. We have had no fight, but he does not want to hold the position anymore. Sakshi and Vishesh (Mukesh's children) are going to take the Vishesh Films legacy forward. They have some brilliant ideas and I shall always be around to guide them with my experience. The time has come for my children to grow in the business of movie-making which we are very passionate about."

Earlier, speaking about the Bhatt's, actor Emraan Hashmi who is close to both the film industry veterans, had said, "I have many fond memories of Vishesh Films. I just wish we all come back together to do a film. I don't know what the subject will be, though. But to answer your question, well, all good things come to an end. Equations change. Nothing is permanent. And I am saying this without knowing the details of what has played out between them."