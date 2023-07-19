Filmmaker Onir reacts to Karan Johar’s take on film clashes, says ‘don’t think for a second when they deprive…’

Here's what Filmmaker Onir has to say about Karan Johar's take on film clashes.

Recently, as the makers of Merry Christmas announced the release date of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie, Karan Johar slammed them for clashing the film with his Yodha. Now filmmaker Onir responded to the same.

On Tuesday, Onir took to his Twitter and reacting to Karan Johar’s rant about film clashes, the filmmaker wrote, “Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry but don't think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive.”

Big Bollywood releases get so upset when there is another big budget release the same day and they talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don't think for a second when they deprive a small budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive — iamOnir (@IamOnir) July 18, 2023

This comes after Karan Johar took to Threads on Monday and wrote, “Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile.”

Yodha, produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions is ab action film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna. The movie is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and is scheduled to release on December 15. On the other hand, Merry Christmas which is also scheduled to release on the same date is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. The mystery thriller stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is all set to make a directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic drama stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh along with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. According to the trailer, the movie revolves around Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, two opposites who fall in love, switch and live with each other’s families to impress them. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

Read Karan Johar trolled for 'privilege, lineage benefit' note after Shanaya Kapoor announces film: 'Nepotism ko kya mast...'