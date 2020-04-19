Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha loses aunt to coronavirus, says 'no one could be with her in final moments'

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealed that her aunt died of coronavirus related complications on Sunday. She further said that no one from the family could be with her aunt in her final moments, but her children were by her side on video calls and were chanting prayers.

In an Instagram post, Gurinder shared several pictures of her family and her aunt and shared the news with the fans. She also thanked the medical staff at the Surrey hospital in the United Kingdom for their efforts to save her aunt.

In her caption, Gurinder wrote, "Today we said goodbye to my dearest bhuaji /aunt from #coviÌ‡d19 complications. She was my dads little sister She is the aunt sitting down in these final pictures from #viceroyshouse and doted on me. She survived the Partition of India and sadly for us, her family no one could be with her in person in her final moments. BUT two nurses in the Surrey hospital held her hand, FaceTimed her children who all chanted Sikh prayers during which her soul departed. God bless the #nhsheroes who made my dear aunts passing humane."

For the uninformed, on the work front, Gurinder first started her career as a news reporter and made her directorial debut in 1993 with a film titled Bhaji on the Beach. Apart from this, Gurinder has also directed films such as Bend It Like Beckham, Bride and Prejudice and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging.