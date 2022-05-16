Filmmaker Avinash Das booked for posting HM Amit Shah's photo with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal

Credit: Kavitaaayein-Amit Shah/Instagram

A case has been filed against Anaarkali Of Aarah director Avinash Das after he shared a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal by Ahmedabad police. The filmmaker is also accused of sharing an obscene photo of a woman with the tricolor in order to disrespect it.

According to the statement issued by the city crime branch, “Das on May 8 shared a five-year-old picture of IAS officer Pooja Singhal of Jharkhand with the home minister Amit Shah. Das posted this picture with the mala fide intention of instilling misunderstanding in people's mind and for tarnishing the image of home minister Amit Shah, who has been appointed to one of the top posts of the country."

"This was done to malign the image of Amit Shah and mislead people. This is an intention to defame the image of Amit Shah. Das also shared an objectionable picture of a woman wearing a tricolour on his Facebook. The image is an insult to our tricolour.” After this, the filmmaker has now deactivated this Twitter account.

For the uninitiated, IAS officer Pooja Singhal was arrested in a money laundering case. ED (Enforcement Directorate) had recovered Rs 19 crore cash from a CA who was connected to her. The money laundering case against Singhal is linked to alleged embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds in the state. The ED had alleged, irregularities were found in the accounts of the scheme while she served as the deputy commissioner and district magistrate of Chatra, Khunti and Palamu between 2007 and 2013.

The statement of her businessman husband, Abhishek Jha, too has been recorded in the case on at least on three occasions, the sources said. This is the second arrest in this case after Suman Kumar, a chartered accountant and financial advisor allegedly linked to the couple, was held by the ED on May 7, a day after the agency raided their premises and some other locations in different states.

The agency, during the May 6 raids, seized over Rs 17 crore in cash from the premises of Suman Kumar. The total cash seizure in this case including all locations is Rs 19.31 crore, officials had said.

The ED had claimed, in a remand note presented to the court, that Singhal and her husband received "huge" cash deposits -- to the tune of Rs 1.43 crore -- over and above her salary in their accounts, during the period she faced charges of irregularities while being posted as the DM of various districts in the state.

The agency also told a special PMLA court in Ranchi that the IAS officer allegedly transferred Rs 16.57 lakh from her "personal account" to those controlled or owned by Kumar. The IAS officer, the ED had told the court, purchased 13 policies and paid a premium of Rs 80.81 lakh between 2005-06 and 2012-13 fiscal and later "closed them (policies) pre-maturely and received closure amount of Rs 84.64 lakh."

The agency is also looking at the business transactions and other finances of a multi-speciality hospital based in Ranchi which is allegedly managed by Singhal's husband. ED officials had earlier said they seized a number of "incriminating documents that indicate political and higher bureaucracy links with alleged illegal mining activities in the state" during the raids.