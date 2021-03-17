Filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik tests COVID-19 positive, under home quarantine

Soon after he posted the news, several members of the film fraternity including filmmakers Hansal Mehta wished the actor a speedy recovery.

On Wednesday, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik said he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. He mentioned that is currently under home quarantine and that all those who came in contact with him must also get tested for the virus.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 64-year-old actor shared the news and requested those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

"Attention please! I have been tested COVID positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes and blessings will help. Thanks," Kaushik wrote in a tweet.

Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 17, 2021

Soon after he posted the news, several members of the film fraternity including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Kushan Nandy, actors Tusshar Kapoor and Anup Soni wished the actor a speedy recovery. His fans too wished him well.

On related news, actress Tara Sutaria on Wednesday confirmed to her fans that she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and expressed gratitude to them for their concern and love.T

The 'Marjaavaan' actor took to her Instagram handle and assured her followers about testing negative for the deadly virus. She wrote in her Instagram story, "Thank you all for your concern and love.. I am covid negative and healthy! Be safe and well.. Lots of love to you all."

Earlier, actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.