Filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik tests COVID-19 positive, under home quarantine

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Maharashtra: Man throws 2 children in well after argument with wife

'Black day in history of India's democracy': Arvind Kejriwal after Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services bill

ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023 declared: Where and how to check? know important details here

DNA TV Show: How news portal, other organisation spread Chinese propaganda

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Exorcist director William Friedkin passes away at 87

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

Bollywood

Filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik tests COVID-19 positive, under home quarantine

Soon after he posted the news, several members of the film fraternity including filmmakers Hansal Mehta wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2021, 10:35 PM IST

On Wednesday, actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik said he has tested positive for novel coronavirus. He mentioned that is currently under home quarantine and that all those who came in contact with him must also get tested for the virus. 

Taking to his Twitter account, the 64-year-old actor shared the news and requested those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

"Attention please! I have been tested COVID positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes and blessings will help. Thanks," Kaushik wrote in a tweet.

Soon after he posted the news, several members of the film fraternity including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Kushan Nandy, actors Tusshar Kapoor and Anup Soni wished the actor a speedy recovery. His fans too wished him well. 

On related news, actress Tara Sutaria on Wednesday confirmed to her fans that she has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and expressed gratitude to them for their concern and love.T

The 'Marjaavaan' actor took to her Instagram handle and assured her followers about testing negative for the deadly virus. She wrote in her Instagram story, "Thank you all for your concern and love.. I am covid negative and healthy! Be safe and well.. Lots of love to you all."

Earlier, actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Neetu Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

