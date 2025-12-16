Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 list of winners: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday, Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra win top acting honours; Black Warrant named Best Series

Here's the complete list of the winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025. Jaideep Ahlawat won Best Actor for Paatal Lok, while Ananya Panday was named Best Actress for Call Me Bae. In the Films category, Vikrant Massey won Best Actor (Critics) for Sector 36 and Sanya Malhotra won Best Actress for Mrs.

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 were held in Mumbai on Monday, December 15. The awards honoured best web orginal films and series released across Indian OTT platforms between August 1, 2024 and July 31, 2025.

Black Warrant clinched the Best Series Award, while Paatal Lok secured the Best Series (Critics) honour. Monika Panwar won Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama for her chilling performance in Khauf, and Jaideep Ahlawat took home Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama for his gritty turn in Paatal Lok. Zahan Kapoor for Black Warrant and Rasika Dugal for Shekhar Home received the Critics awards for Best Actor and Best Actress.

Barun Sobti and Sparsh Shrivastava emerged joint winners in the Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy category for Raat Jawaan Hai and Dupahiya, respectively. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday won Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy for Call Me Bae. Raat Jawaan Hai was named the Best Comedy Series.

In the Web Original films category, Girls Will Be Girls was named the Best Film. Abhishek Banerjee bagged the Best Actor for Stolen, while Sanya Mahotra was named the Best Actress for Mrs. Vikrant Massey for Sector 36 and Preeti Panigarhi for Girls Will Be Girls won the Critics awards for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively. The Mehta Boys was named the Best Film (Critics).

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best Series - Black Warrant

Best Director, Series - Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit And Rohin Raveendran (Black Warrant)

Best Series (Critics) - Paatal Lok Season 2

Best Director, Series (Critics) - Anubhav Sinha (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack) & Nagesh Kukunoor (The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Jaideep Ahlawat (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Actor (Male), Series (Critics): Drama - Zahan Kapoor (Black Warrant)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Monika Panwar (Khauf)

Best Actor (Female), Series (Critics): Drama - Rasika Dugal (Shekhar Home)

Best Comedy (Series/Specials) - Raat Jawaan Hai (Sumeet Vyas)

Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Barun Sobti (Raat Jawaan Hai) & Sparsh Shrivastava (Dupahiya)

Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Ananya Panday (Call Me Bae)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama - Rahul Bhat (Black Warrant)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama - Tillotama Shome (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy - Vinay Pathak (Gram Chikitsalay)

Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy - Renuka Shahane (Dupahiya)

Best (Non Fiction) Original (Series/Special) - Angry Young Men (Namrata Rao)

Best Film, Web Original - Girls Will Be Girls

Best Director, Web Original Film - Shuchi Talati (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Web Original Film (Critics) - Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen)

Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Sanya Malhotra (Mrs)

Best Actor (Male) Web Original Film (Critics) - Vikrant Massey (Sector 36)

Best Actor (Female) Web Original Film (Critics) - Preeti Panigrahi (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) - Deepak Dobriyal (Sector 36)

Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) - Kani Kusruti (Girls Will Be Girls)

Best Story, Series - Smita Singh (Khauf) & Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Original Screenplay, Series - Sudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia, Tamal Sen (Paatal Lok Season 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay, Series - Satyanshu Singh & Arkesh Ajay (Black Warrant)

Best Dialogue, Series - Anubhav Sinha & Trishant Srivastava (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack)

Best Cinematographer, Series - Pankaj Kumar (Khauf)

Best Production Design, Series - Priya Suhaas, Surabhi Verma (Freedom At Midnight)

Best Editing, Series - Tanya Chhabria (Khauf)

Best Costume Design, Series - Ayesha Dasgupta (Freedom At Midnight)

Best Background Music, Series - Alokananda Dasgupta (Khauf)

Best VFX, Series - Phantom FX (Khauf)

Best Sound Design, Series - Bigyna Dahal (Khauf)

Best Music Album, Series - Akashdeep Sengupta (Bandish Bandits Season 2)

Best Story (Web Original Film) - Karan Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra, Swapnil Salkar (Stolen)

Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film) - Avinash Sampath & Vikramaditya Motwane (CTRL)

Best Dialogue (Web Original Film) - Vijay Maurya (Agni)

Best Cinematographer (Web Original Film) - Isshaan Ghosh (Stolen)

Best Production Design (Web Original Film) - Acropolis, Sumit Basu, Snigdha Basu & Rajnish Hedao (Agni)

Best Editing (Web Original Film) - Jahaan Noble (CTRL)

Best Background Music (Web Original Film) - Sneha Khanwalkar (CTRL)

Best Sound Design (Web Original Film) - Susmit Bob Nath (Stolen)

Best Music Album (Web Original Film) - Justin Prabhakaran & Rochak Kohli (Aap Jaisa Koi)

Best Debut Director, Series - Pushkar Sunil Mahabal (Black, White & Gray - Love Kills)

Breakthrough Performance By A Newcomer (Male), Series - Anurag Thakur (Black Warrant)

Breakthrough Performance By A Newcomer (Female), Series - Lisa Mishra (Call Me Bae)

Best Debut Director, Web Original Film - Karan Tejpal (Stolen) & Aditya Nimbalkar (Sector 36)

Breakthrough Performance By Newcomer (Male), Web Original Film - Shubham Vardhan (Stolen)

Breakthrough Performance By Newcomer (Female), Web Original Film - Arrchita Agarwal (Despatch)

Best Short Film (People's Choice) - Divorce (Director: Raaghav Kansal)

Best Actor (Female), Short Film - Fatima Sana Shaikh (Film: Ayesha)

Best Actor (Male), Short Film - Ayan Khan (Film: Chashma)

Best Short Film (Fiction) - Ayesha (Director: Nihit Bhave)

Best Short Film (Non-Fiction Or Documentary) - Langur (Director: Haider Khan)

Best Director, Short Film - Renuka Shahane (Film: Dhaavpatti)

