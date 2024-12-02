The Railway Men was named the Best OTT series and Amar Singh Chamkila was named the Best Original Web Film at the Filmfare Awards 2024.

The Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 were held in Mumbai on Sunday, December 1. The awards honoured best films and series released across Indian OTT platforms between August 1, 2023 and July 31, 2024.

In the films category, Amar Singh Chamkila was named the Best Film with Diljit Dosanjh bagging the Best Actor for his performance in the titular role. Kareena Kapoor Khan won the Best Actress award for Jaane Jaan.

The Railway Men was named the Best Series. Rajkummar Rao, Gagan Dev Riar, Manisha Koirala, and Geetanjali Kulkarni won the top acting honours in the web series category.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Film Category

Best Film (Web Original): Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Director (Web Original Film): Imtiaz Ali - Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Actor (Male, Web Original Film): Diljit Dosanjh - Amar Singh Chamkila

Best Actor (Female, Web Original Film): Kareena Kapoor Khan - Jaane Jaan

Best Supporting Actor (Male, Web Original Film): Jaideep Ahlawat - Maharaj

Best Supporting Actor (Female, Web Original Film): Wamiqa Gabbi - Khufiya

Best Music Album: AR Rahman - Amar Singh Chamkila

Critics’ Choice Best Film: Jaane Jaan

Critics’ Best Actor (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat - Jaane Jaan

Critics’ Best Actor (Female): Ananya Panday - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Web Series Category

Best Series: The Railway Men

Best Director (Series): Sameer Saxena and Amit Golani - Kaala Paani

Best Actor (Male, Drama): Gagan Dev Riar - Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Best Actor (Female, Drama): Manisha Koirala - Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Best Actor (Male, Comedy): Rajkummar Rao - Guns & Gulaabs

Best Actor (Female, Comedy): Geetanjali Kulkarni - Gullak Season 4

Best Supporting Actor (Male, Drama): R Madhavan - The Railway Men

Best Supporting Actor (Male, Comedy): Faisal Malik - Panchayat Season 3

Best Supporting Actor (Female, Drama): Mona Singh - Made in Heaven Season 2

Best Supporting Actor (Female, Series): Nidhi Bisht - Maamla Legal Hai

Best Comedy (Series): Maamla Legal Hai

Best (Non-Fiction) Original (Series): The Hunt for Veerappan

Best Original Screenplay (Series): Aj Nidimoru, Krishna DK, and Suman Kumar - Guns & Gulaabs

Critics’ Choice Best Series: Guns & Gulaabs

Critics’ Choice Best Director: Nikkhil Advani - Mumbai Diaries Season 2

Critics’ Best Actor (Male): Kay Kay Menon - Bambai Meri Jaan

Critics’ Best Actor (Female): Huma Qureshi - Maharani Season 3

