Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards; not Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Shaitaan, Munjya

Kill has won the most technical awards at the 70th Filmfare Awards. Shah Rukh Khan will host the main ceremony on October 11 in Ahmedebad.

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 are set to take place on October 11 at the EKA Arena, Ahmedabad with Shah Rukh Khan as the host. A week before on October 5, the winners of the technical awards in the 13 categories were announced at a press conference in Mumbai. Kill took home the most awards - a total of five and Laapataa Ladies won in four categories.

Here are the nominations of the technical awards at 70th Filmfare Awards. The winners are marked in bold.

Best Story

Aakash Kaushik (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Aditya Dhar And Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Kill)

Niren Bhatt (Stree 2)

Prateek Vats, Shubham And Dibakar Banerjee (Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2)

Best Screenplay

Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar And Arjun Dhawan (Article 370)

Niren Bhatt (Stree 2)

Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Kill)

Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Dialogue

Niren Bhatt (Stree 2)

Ritesh Shah (Maidaan)

Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Ritesh Shah (I Want To Talk)

Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ritesh Shah, Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)

Saiwyn Quadras, Amit Ravindranath Sharma, Aman Rai, Atul Shahi (Maidaan)

Sriram Raghavan, Arjit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

Aamil Keeyan Khan (Shaitaan)

Jagdeep Siddhu, Sumit Purohit (Srikant)

Best Background Score

A R Rahman (Maidaan)

Daniel B. George (Merry Christmas)

Ketan Sodha (The Buckingham Murders)

Ketan Sodha (Kill)

Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Cinematography

Avik Mukhopadhayay (I Want To Talk)

Emma Dalesman (The Buckingham Murders)

Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

Tushar Kanti Ray (Maidaan)

Vikash Nowlakha (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Production Design

Mayur Sharma (Kill)

Mayur Sharma (Merry Christmas)

Rajnish Hedao (Chandu Champion)

Tiya Tejpal (Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2)

Vikram Singh (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Costume

Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Kirti Kolwankar And Maria Tharakan (Maidaan)

Manisha Melwani, Chandini Whabi, Meagan Concessio And Abhilasha Devnani Baweja (Crew)

Rohit Chaturvedi (Chandu Champion)

Veera Kapur Ee (Article 370)

Best Sound Design

Ayush Ahuja (Laapataa Ladies)

Mandar Kulkarni (The Buckingham Murders)

Nihar Ranjan Samal (Maidaan)

Subash Sahoo (Kill)

Tanmay Bhattacherjee (Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2)

Best Editing

Hemanti Sarkar (Stree 2)

Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

Paramita Ghosh (Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2)

Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

Dev Rao Jadhav (Maidaan)

Best Action

Craig Macrae & Parvez Shaikh (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan)

R P Yadav And Robert Miller (Maidaan)

Seayoung Oh And Parvez Shaikh (Kill)

Seayoung Oh, Parvez Shaikh And Sunil Rodrigues (Fighter)

Vikram Dahiya (Jigra)

Best VFX

Digital Domain (Stree 2)

Lavan And Kushan (Digital Turbo Media) And Ashutosh Pandey (Reflections Pictures) (Kill)

Redefine (Munjya)

Redefine (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Redefine (Maidaan)

Best Choreography

Bosco - Caesar (Tauba Tauba - Bad Newz)

Shaik Jani Basha (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya )

Vijay Ganguly (Aaj Ki Raat - Stree 2)

Bosco - Caesar (Sher Khul Gaye - Fighter)

Chinni Prakash (Ami Je Tomar - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

The awards in the rest 16 caegories - Best Film, Best Director, Critics' Award For Best Film, Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male), Critics' Award For Best Actor (Male), Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female), Critics' Award For Best Actor (Female), Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male), Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female), Best Music Album, Best Lyrics, Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Playback Singer (Female), Best Debut Director, Best Debut Male, and Best Debut Female - will be announced at the main ceremony this Saturday.

