Filmfare Awards 2025: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar

The viewers will be able to watch the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 at the comfort of their homes on Zee TV on November 9.

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 were held in Ahmedabad on October 11. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul hosted the star-studded night, that celebrated the finest Bollywood films and performances from last year. Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Abhishek Bachchan enthralled the audiences with their power-packed performances.

After almost a month, the viewers will be able to watch Filmfare Awards at the comfort of their homes on Zee TV on November 9. Filmfare made the announcement on its social media handles with the caption, "Get ready for a night like no other as Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar & Maniesh Paul bring their charm, wit, and energy to the grand stage of the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism. Catch the trio lighting up the night with laughter, glamour, and unforgettable moments — on November 9, at 9 PM, only on Zee TV."

At its 70th edition, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies made the record of securing most nominations at the Filmfare Awards ever - 24. Out of those 24 nominations, the Aamir Khan production comedy drama won in 13 categories and equalled the record of winning most Filmfare Awards by a film. The last film to win 13 Filmfare Awards was Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt clinched his sixth Best Actress award, making the record of winning the most Filmfare Awards for Best Actress as she overtook Nutan and Kajol, who have been honoured five times in this category. Alia also became the first actress ever to complete a hat-trick of winning three Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in three consecutive years.

READ | Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date: When, where to watch Rishab Shetty-starrer biggest Indian blockbuster of the year