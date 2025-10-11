Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ, Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay tribute to..

Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Test against South Africa

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, spiritual significance of this auspicious fast

Viral video: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh drops MAJOR hint of 'good news', fans speculate 'show mein wapsi hone wali kya'

Who is Rahul Soreng? Virender Sehwag pays heartfelt tribute to Pulwama martyr’s son after Haryana U-19 selection

Gautam Adani issues BIG statement on Hindenburg report: 'Rs 100000000000 market value of Adani Group erased due to false...'

Shubman Gill breaks major Test records of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar with ton against West Indies: See list

After Trump snub, Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win lands in another controversy, here's why

Watch: Rohit Sharma furious at security after young fan is manhandled, later snaps selfie with him

Amid H1B concerns, THIS country is inviting Indians to live and work; here’s how you can take advantage of opportunity

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ, Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay tribute to..

Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ

Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Test against South Africa

Shock selection! PCB fields 38-year-old Afridi, 39-year-old Noman Ali in 1st Tes

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, spiritual significance of this auspicious fast

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, spiritual significance of th

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ, Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay tribute to..

Filmfare Awards 2025 Live Updates: As Ahemdabad is geared up to welcome and celebrate Bollywood, stars aren't leaving any stone unturned in leaving the fans mesmerised. Read on to stay updated about the latest happenings of the Filmfare Awards 2025.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 05:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ, Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay tribute to..
Shah Rukh Khan, Filmfare Award 2025
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

70th Filmfare Awards 2025 Live Updates: Ahemdabad is ready to ask Kem Cho to Bollywood. The stage of this state is set to host the biggest award night of Indian cinema. The 70th Filmfare Awards will happen on October 11, and stars are leaving no stone unturned to make this celebration the grandest event of the year. 

Shah Rukh Khan rehearsed till 5 am for...

This year's Filmfare will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. SRK was seen rehearsing rigorously for his performance. In one of the viral videos from the rehearsals, SRK is seen dancing to Tujhe Dekha Toh from his iconic blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. 

Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay homage to...

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi will also perform at the Filmfare Awards. What will make his performance a memorable one is his dance number on Naino Mein Sapna from Jeetendra's Himmatwala. Siddhant will pay tribute to Bollywood's Jumping Jack Jeetendra.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly’s popular dialogue ‘Kaisa Beta Hai Tu’ is now viral song, WATCH
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly’s popular dialogue ‘Kaisa Beta Hai Tu’ is now viral
Was Maria Corina Machado given Nobel Peace Prize for political reasons? Is it to defame leftist President Nicholas Maduro?
Was Maria Corina Machado given Nobel Peace Prize for political reasons?
Mukesh Ambani still No 1 on Forbes list of India's 100 richest people but his wealth declines by Rs...
Mukesh Ambani still No 1 on Forbes list of India's 100 richest people but his we
IPS officer Y Puran Kumar suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred, THIS IPS officer takes charge
IPS officer Y Puran Kumar suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred
Meet Shaarang Shringarpure, the mimicry artist who left Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in splits with his MS Dhoni impression
Meet Shaarang Shringarpure, the mimicry artist who left Rohit Sharma and Ritika
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE