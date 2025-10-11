Filmfare Awards 2025 live updates: Shah Rukh Khan rehearses Tujhe Dekha Toh from DDLJ, Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay tribute to..

Filmfare Awards 2025 Live Updates: As Ahemdabad is geared up to welcome and celebrate Bollywood, stars aren't leaving any stone unturned in leaving the fans mesmerised. Read on to stay updated about the latest happenings of the Filmfare Awards 2025.

70th Filmfare Awards 2025 Live Updates: Ahemdabad is ready to ask Kem Cho to Bollywood. The stage of this state is set to host the biggest award night of Indian cinema. The 70th Filmfare Awards will happen on October 11, and stars are leaving no stone unturned to make this celebration the grandest event of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan rehearsed till 5 am for...

This year's Filmfare will be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. SRK was seen rehearsing rigorously for his performance. In one of the viral videos from the rehearsals, SRK is seen dancing to Tujhe Dekha Toh from his iconic blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will pay homage to...

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi will also perform at the Filmfare Awards. What will make his performance a memorable one is his dance number on Naino Mein Sapna from Jeetendra's Himmatwala. Siddhant will pay tribute to Bollywood's Jumping Jack Jeetendra.