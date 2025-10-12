Filmfare Awards 2025: Laapataa Ladies bags 12 trophies, Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress, Kartik Aaryan shares Best Actor award with...; full winners list

The 70th Filmfare Awards were held on October 11, 2025, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies wins maximum awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Male and Female). Read on to know the full list.

The 70th Filmfare Awards happened on October 11, 2025, at EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with the biggest of Bollywood stars, celebrating Hindi cinema in the grandest manner. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the evening with Karan Johar, and they gave several memorable moments on the stage, including a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion with Kajol. Speaking about the winners, Laapataa Ladies has won the maximum awards, 12 to be precise, including Best Film, Kiran Rao as Best Director, Ravi Kishan as Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male), Chhaya Kadam as Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female), Nitanshi Goel with Best Actor Debut, and Pratibha Ranta under Best Actor (Critics) category.

The Best Actor (Male) was shared by Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) with Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk). Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor (Female) for her performance in the flop film Jigra, defeating Yami Gautam and Shraddha Kapoor, who were nominated for their acting chops in Article 370 and Stree 2, respectively. This year, Filmfare also included Cine Icons, and awarded Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Ramesh Sippy, Bimal Roy, Meena Kumari, Nutan and Sridevi for their contribution to the film industry.

Here's the full winners list

Best Film - (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Director - Kiran Rao - (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Film Critics - Shoojit Sircar - (I Want to Talk)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) - Abhishek Bachchan - (I Want to Talk), Kartik Aaryan - (Chandu Champion)

Best Actor Critics - Rajkummar Rao - (Srikanth)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Best Actress Critics - Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) - Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) - Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Male - Arijit Singh - (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics - Prashant Pandey - (Sajni, Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album - Ram Sampath - (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Playback Singer Female - Madhubanti Bagchi - (Aaj Ki Raat, Stree2)

R.D Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent - (Achint Thakkar - Jigra)

Lifetime Achievement Award - Zeenat Aman, Shyam Benegal

Best Debut Male - Lakshya Lalwani - (Kill)

Best Debut Female - Nitanshi Goel - (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut Director - Kunal Kemmu - Madgaon Express, Aditya Suhas Jambhale - (Article 370)

Best Cinematography - Rafey Mehmood - (Kill)

Best Story - Aditya Dhar, Monal Thaakar - (Article 370)

Best Screenplay - Sneha Desai - (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Costume - Darshan Jalan - (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Choreography - Bosco-Caesar - (Tauba Tauba, Bad Newz)

Best VFX - Redefine - (Munjya)

Best Background Score - Ram Sampath - (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Sound Design - Subash Sahoo - (Kill)

Best Action - Seayoung Oh, Parvez Shaikh - (Kill)

Best Editing - Shivkumar V Panicker - (Kill)

Best Adapted Screenplay - Ritesh Shah, Tushar Sheetal Jain - (I Want To Talk)

Best Dialogue - Sneha Desai - (Laapata Ladies)

Best Production Design - Mayur Sharma - (Kill)