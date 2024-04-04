Twitter
This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

This film was delayed by 11 years, so much so that the heroine - who took her board exams during shoot - was already a big star by release

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Rohit Saraf and Sanjana Sanghi in Woh Bhi Din The
Woh Bhi Din The is a film that has just released. The coming-of-age drama focuses on a group of school kids and their friendships and challenges. While it is generating a lot of praise upon its release, the unusual thing about the film is that it was shot way back in 2013 and had to wait 11 full years for its release. It’s three stars – who were all school kids back then – are now big Bollywood stars.

The cast of Woh Bhi Din The and the film’s journey

Woh Bhi Din The is directed by Sajid Ali, brother of Imtiaz Ali, and stars Sanjana Sanghi, Adarsh Gourav, and Rohit Saraf. When the shoot took place, Sanjana was 16, Adarsh 18, and Rohit 15. The film explored friendships and first love in school and was even shot in the school Adarsh went to. But after the completion of the shoot, it faced long delays. It eventually released last week on Zee5.

The cast were all school-going teenagers when the film began production but became stars in their own right by the time it released 11 years later. Adarsh has starred in films like The White Tiger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, earning a BAFTA nomination for the former. Rohit also went on to star in The Sky Is Pink, Ludo, Vikram Vedha, as well as the hit web series Mismatched. Sanjana Sanghi has starred as the lead in Dil Bechara, Rashtra Kavach Om, Dhak Dhak, and Kadak Singh.

When Sanjana Sanghi sat for her board exams during the film’s shoot

Sanjana was herself in school when Woh Bhi Din The was shot. Recalling her experience, she says, “Woh Bhi Din The, as a shooting experience was exactly how the film actually is - raw, vulnerable, straight from the heart. I was 16 years old, in my 12th standard, with the acting bug having recently bit me after portraying Mandy in Rockstar, and the opportunity to be in the leading cast of a film being produced by Shoojit Sircar, and being directed by Sajid Ali felt like a dream and beyond.” The actress sat for her board exams while the film was being made.

Where to watch Woh Bhi Din The

Produced by Rising Sun Production & Kino Works, Woh Bhi Din The has been released on ZEE 5 and is garnering praises and applauds from all across. Directed by Sajid Ali, the film is earning praise for the performance of the actors and its story which has a teenage school drama with moments of brilliance.

