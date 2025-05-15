During the India-Pakistan conflict, Turkey openly supported Pakistan, providing military and diplomatic support against India's interests. Such actions have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian film industry and the general public, as per the press release shared on official X handle of AICWA.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), representing the Indian film industry's workers, technicians, artists, and professionals, has officially announced a complete boycott of Turkey for all film shoots and cultural collaborations.

This decision comes in response to Turkey's continued support for Pakistan during the India-Pakistan conflict, which has led to serious concerns about national security and the safety of Indian citizens. In a recent tragic incident in Pahalgam, Pakistani terrorists attacked innocent Indian citizens, causing significant loss of life and suffering. During the India-Pakistan conflict, Turkey openly supported Pakistan, providing military and diplomatic support against India's interests.

Such actions have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian film industry and the general public, as per the press release shared on official X handle of AICWA.

Such actions have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian film industry and the general public, as per the press release shared on official X handle of AICWA. Now, AICWA has decided a "Complete Ban on Shooting in Turkey" "No Bollywood or Indian film projects will be shot in Turkey, effective immediately and no Indian producers, production houses, directors, or financiers will be allowed to take any film, television, or digital content projects to Turkey," as per the press release.

Apart from it, there is also prohibition on "collaborations with Turkish Artists and Producers, Turkish actors, filmmakers, production houses, and other creative professionals will no longer be permitted to work in the Indian entertainment industry"

Moreover, as per the press release, "Any existing contracts or agreements with Turkish entities must be reviewed and, where possible, terminated." AICWA will "closely monitor the activities of Indian film professionals and organizations to ensure compliance with this directive and strict action will be taken against "any individual or entity found violating this decision," according to the press release.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has appealed to Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination, citing Turkey's growing support for Pakistan on matters affecting India's national interests.

FWICE, the apex body representing 36 crafts of workers, technicians, and artists in the Indian media and entertainment industry, strongly urges all Indian film producers to reconsider choosing Turkey as a shooting destination in light of its growing support towards Pakistan on matters that deeply concern India's national interests, as per the press release shared by FWICE.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving several others injured in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.