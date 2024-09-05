Film critic Aruna Vasudev known as 'mother of Asian cinema' dies at 88

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Will Neeraj Chopra compete in Zurich Diamond League 2024? Here's what we know

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

Streamlining Success: How Saikat Dutta Led Key Salesforce Implementations at Tech Mahindra and Beyond

Paris Paralympics: Kapil Parmar wins bronze in Judo men's 60kg J1 event, India's medal tally touches 25

Onam 2024: Know the date, history, significance of 10-day harvest festival

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Will Neeraj Chopra compete in Zurich Diamond League 2024? Here's what we know

Will Neeraj Chopra compete in Zurich Diamond League 2024? Here's what we know

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury in critical condition, put on ventilator at Delhi AIIMS

Streamlining Success: How Saikat Dutta Led Key Salesforce Implementations at Tech Mahindra and Beyond

Streamlining Success: How Saikat Dutta Led Key Salesforce Implementations at Tech Mahindra and Beyond

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unique sounds

10 animals with unique sounds

Green superfoods that reduce bad cholesterol, prevent stroke

Green superfoods that reduce bad cholesterol, prevent stroke

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के ल�िए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

Janhvi Kapoor shot Devara song Daavudi just three days after being discharged from hospital

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

First Indian actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film, highest paid star, not Shah Rukh, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Film critic Aruna Vasudev known as 'mother of Asian cinema' dies at 88

Aruna Vasudev had Alzheimer's and was suffering from other old age-related health issues as well. She died at the hospital this morning,

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 10:47 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Film critic Aruna Vasudev known as 'mother of Asian cinema' dies at 88
Image credit:Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Eminent film critic, curator and author Aruna Vasudev, regarded as the 'mother of Asian cinema', died on Thursday morning at a hospital here due to age-related illness, her close friend Neerja Sarin said. She was 88. Vasudev had been undergoing treatment at a multi-speciality hospital for the past three weeks.

"She was not keeping well for some time. She had Alzheimer's and was suffering from other old age-related health issues as well. She died at the hospital this morning," Sarin told PTI. She had Alzheimer's and was suffering from other old age-related health issues as well. She died at the hospital this morning," Sarin told PTI.

Vasudev was married to the late diplomat Sunil Roy Chowdhury. She is survived by her graphic designer-daughter Yamini Roy Chowdhury, wife of politician Varun Gandhi. The last rites will be held at the Lodhi Road crematorium at 3 pm.

From her humble origins in pre-independent India and to the corridors of the cinematic universe, Vasudev wore many hats throughout her life as a critic, author, editor, painter, documentary maker, trustee, member of several panels and above all, the torch bearer of Asian cinema.

The Delhi-based scholar was the founder-editor of "Cinemaya: The Asian Film Quarterly". She is also credited with founding the internationally-renowned Netpac 29 years ago, a worldwide organisation to forward the cause of Asian films.

Social media was flooded with messages of condolences for Vasudev. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi said she is "saddened" to hear about Vasudev's passing.

"She was the pioneer for making Asian films a genre to be talked about as a separate identity of its own. There are many laurels to her credit but I will always remember her for her warmth and radiant smile. Her observations were always insightful and I enjoyed being with her a lot. My condolences to her family. RIP dear dearest Aruna," Azmi wrote on Instagram.

Thank you for the movies, Aruna Vasudev, said film critic and author Namrata Joshi. "Growing up 80s-90s Delhi, world cinema-specially from Asia & the Arab world-first came home to us because of the ceaseless untiring efforts of Aruna and Latika Padgaonkar through their Cinefan film festival and Cinemaya magazine," Joshi wrote on X.

"Rest in Peace, Aruna Ma'am... Thank you for curating one of the best film festivals of Delhi. A lot of us were introduced to some of the finest world cinema because of you. #arunavasudev," posted filmmaker Sania Hashmi.

Vasudev has also directed or produced around 20 documentaries, and edited or co-edited several books, including a translation from French into English of Jean-Claude Carriere's "In Search of the Mahabharata: Notes of Travels in India with Peter Brook".

She was also the board member of Alliance Francaise de Delhi, a leading Indo-French cultural centre for French language and cultural immersion.

Vasudev studied at the Paris-based Institut des hautes etudes cinematographiques (Institute for Advanced Film Studies) and later obtained a PhD in cinema from the University of Paris, Sorbonne, and has had a long association with France.

Her contribution to cinema and arts was praised by the government of France, which felicitated her with some of the highest French cultural honours, including the Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters) in 2019 and Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) in 2002.

Neville Tuli, the founder of Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (TRIS), condoled the demise of his friend Vasudev, whom he described as the "epitome of a confident individuality rooted in a deep knowledge and appreciation for creativity, cinema, scholarship and genuine compassion".

"She carried her knowledge and leadership lightly, for it was a living energy, where her theory and practice had seamlessly fused into a daily ritual of frenetic creative thoughts, activities, and ways to communicate and support the building of a cinematic culture and awareness among one and all.

"Her thoughts were rooted in that rare desire to nurture the young & independent minded film enthusiasts who wanted to make cinema their life. Naturally, she did not suffer fools or mediocrity gladly," Tuli told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here

What does Pneumonia feel like? From symptoms to precautions, all you need to know

What does Pneumonia feel like? From symptoms to precautions, all you need to know

'Looking forward to...': PM Modi lands in Brunei, receives warm welcome from crown prince

'Looking forward to...': PM Modi lands in Brunei, receives warm welcome from crown prince

Tech companies laid off over 27000 in August, list includes Intel, IBM…

Tech companies laid off over 27000 in August, list includes Intel, IBM…

'Would have never collapsed if...': Nitin Gadkari said on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

'Would have never collapsed if...': Nitin Gadkari said on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement